FHSU Sports Information Department

The No. 16 ranked Fort Hays State wrestling team will head to Wichita on Wednesday (Jan. 25) for a dual meet with No. 22 ranked Newman in MIAA action. The Tigers enter the meet 3-4 overall on the season and 0-1 in the MIAA, while the Jets hit the mat at 0-2 overall with both losses coming in conference duals. The Tigers have defeated the Jets in the last three conference meetings, dating back to the 2013-14 season which served as Newman’s MIAA inaugural year.

The wrestling is scheduled to start at 7 pm and live video will be provided at the following link…WATCH LIVE

Leading the Tigers is the No. 2 wrestler at 197 pounds, Jon Inman. He rested over a month to recover from an injury sustained in early December and returned the mat for the first time this past Sunday (Jan. 22). The two-time national qualifier won his second straight individual title in the Kansas Cup by pinning all three of the opponents he faced, including Newman’s Dalton Weidl in the finals.

At 141 pounds, Brandon Ball has been a key asset to the Tiger’s lineup this season. As the No. 10 wrestler in his weight class, Ball has managed to put together a stellar season going 26-4 thus far.

Leading the Tigers in wins this season is redshirt freshman and No. 9 ranked heavyweight wrestler Christian Lance. Lance has had his arm raised 34 times this season and has won nine of his last ten matches.

In addition to the three ranked FHSU wrestlers, the emergence of Greg Tooley at 157 is starting to take notice. Tooley has been flying under the radar this season and has quietly put together an impressive 16-2 record for the Tigers. The way Tooley wins is something to take note of as well, with half coming by the way of technical fall.

At 184, Rakim Dean has also put together a great season in his redshirt-junior year at Fort Hays State. The Colby (Kan.) Community College transfer has 22 wins and just 11 losses, winning his last four.

Newman is led by a pair of seniors, Dustin Reed (125) and Colton Duhr (165). Reed, the No. 2 ranked wrestler at 125 pounds, has gone 9-2 this season and is coming off of a Kansas cup individual title this past Sunday. Duhr took home the title at 165 pounds this past Sunday and has an overall record of 16-8 for the year. Kyle Ryan (10-5) blazed to a title at 174 pounds with three falls at 174 pounds, including a 10-second pin in the finals.

In addition, No. 9 wrestler at 149 pounds Tyler Mies has put together a solid season going 24-10. The 24 wins leads the Jets on the year with the next closest being Duhr with 16.

Below are the projected lineups for both teams.

Fort Hays State

125 – Conrad Cole

133 – Matt Mejia

141 – Brandon Ball

149 – Will Homalon or Jacob Kay

157 – Greg Tooley

165 – Kyler Mick

174 – Micquille Robinson

184 – Rakim Dean

197 – Jon Inman

285 – Christian Lance

Newman

125: Dustin Reed

133: Cole Sutterfield

141: Open

149: Tyler Mies

157: Forlanda Parker

165: Colton Duhr

174: Kyle Ryan

184: Noah Ornelas

197: Dalton Weidl

285: Thor Balavage