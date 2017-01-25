By: Kraig Pierce

Star Wars fans around the world cheered Monday when it was announced that the newest installment of the beloved franchise was going to be called “The Last Jedi”. Little is known about the plot of the upcoming film, but the title has presented a few theories that are circulating around the internet. There are spoilers for the previous Star Wars movies past this point in this article.

One theory presents the idea that Luke Skywalker will die in the film. To start, the name itself could be a foreshadowing of what is going to happen at the end of the film. Since it is titled “The Last Jedi”, and since both Luke and Rey are both Force sensitive, it is thought that there will only be one remaining by the end. In each of the trilogies, the master is eventually killed and the padawan (student) is then forced to step up and fill their master’s shoes. In Episode 1, “The Phantom Menace”, Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn is killed by Darth Maul and Obi-Wan Kenobi takes his master’s place in training Anakin Skywalker. This happens again in Episode 4, “A New Hope” when Obi-Wan is killed by Darth Vader, making Luke the last “official” Jedi in the galaxy.

Another points out that Rey may not become a Jedi, but very well could turn to the dark side, much like Anakin Skywalker did in Episode 3, “Revenge of the Sith”. There are a few things that hint that this may be the case. First, in the official poster for “The Last Jedi”, the lettering is red instead of the yellow lettering that is present in every other Star Wars poster. Red is the color of the lightsabers that the practitioners of the Dark Side of the Force use.

Finally, there is a theory that “The Last Jedi” does not refer to just one Jedi, rather, the word is meant to be ambiguous. It is important to note that the writers would want the title to be ambiguous because they want the viewers and fans to be on the edge of their seats the entire film. This title could also mean that another Jedi could be revealed in the film.

Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi comes out on December 15th, 2017.