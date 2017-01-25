On this date in: 1533 England’s King Henry VIII secretly married Anne Boleyn, his second wife. 1759 Scottish poet Robert Burns was born in Alloway. 1787 Shays’ Rebellion suffered a setback when debt-ridden farmers led by Capt. Daniel Shays failed to capture an arsenal at Springfield, Mass. 1890 The United Mine Workers of America was founded in Columbus, Ohio. 1915 The inventor of the telephone, Alexander Graham Bell, inaugurated transcontinental telephone service in the United States. 1959 American Airlines opened the jet age in the United States with the first scheduled transcontinental flight of a Boeing 707. 1971 Charles Manson and three female followers were convicted in Los Angeles of murder and conspiracy in the 1969 slayings of seven people, including actress Sharon Tate. 1988 Vice President George Bush and Dan Rather clashed on “The CBS Evening News” as the anchorman attempted to question the Republican presidential candidate about his role in the Iran-Contra affair. 1993 A gunman shot and killed two CIA employees outside agency headquarters in Virginia. (A Pakistani national was later convicted and was executed in 2002.) 2006 The Islamic militant group Hamas won a large majority of seats in Palestinian parliamentary elections. 2011 Egypt’s revolution began as thousands of anti-government protesters clashed with police during a Tunisia-inspired demonstration to demand the end of President Hosni Mubarak’s rule.

Video Highlights of This Day in History Today’s Birthdays: R&B singer Alicia Keys turns 36 years old today. AP Photo/Charles Sykes Name Profession Age Dean Jones Actor 86 Dinah Manoff Actress (“Empty Nest,” “Soap”) 59 Mia Kirshner Actress 42 Christine Lakin Actress 38