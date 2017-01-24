FHSU Sports Information Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State sprinter Dillando Allotey was named the MIAA Men’s Track Athlete of the Week on Tuesday (Jan. 24) for his efforts at the Deloss Dodds Invitational, hosted by Kansas State University. Allotey joins Central Missouri pole vaulter Cole Phillips, the Field Athlete of the Week, for the weekly honor from the conference office.

Allotey gained a provisional mark in the 200 meters with a converted time of 21.47. He is now fourth on the national performance list in the event. He placed second in the race only to Terrell Smith of Kansas State, who ran the fifth-fastest time in NCAA Division I for the season.