The Fort Hays Tigers claimed the Kansas Cup on this Sunday (Jan. 22nd) for their fourth consecutive year. After a whole day of bouts, the Tigers were able to come out on top over the 13 other teams with the most points overall in the past 4 years and seven of their ten wrestlers making it into the finals.

Fort Hays took first with 158 points, Newman University came in second with 112.5 points, and Barton Community College came in third with 106.5. Overall throughout the day, Fort Hays came home with 4 champions in their weight classes and 3 runner ups.

Going into the Cup with a team stacked with freshman, it was easy to say that Coach Thompson had reason to be a bit nervous. “It’s always a work in progress when dealing with young men at the Varsity level but their focus has definitely improved.”

As for returners, senior Jon Inman won in a great match at 197 pounds. Coming in as the nation’s second-ranked 197 pounder there was a bit of pressure. He was, however, able to pull through and claim the title once again with 3 pins and 20 points of his own, the most of any Fort Hays State wrestler.

“The highlight for the Cup for me was to just have Jon Inman back on the mat.” Coach Chas Thompson stated, “He’s our leader and I feel it just helps to have him on the mat with the guys. All the guys look up to him.”

With only 4 duals left in the season, the team is looking to bring a few more wins and some experience for their young team before conference and regionals.

Tiger Wrestling will be back in action on the 25th as they head to Wichita to take on Newman at 7 pm.

For TMN, I am Raven Dick.