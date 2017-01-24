FHSU Sports Information Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State senior Jon Inman was named MIAA Co-Wrestler of the Week on Monday (Jan. 23) for his efforts this past week at the Kansas Cup. Inman went 3-0 on the way to his second straight individual title in the Kansas Cup. He shares the honor this week with Kevin Barrett of Nebraska-Kearney.

Inman, ranked No. 2 in the nation at 197 pounds, pinned all three of his opponents. He remained undefeated on the year, now 17-0. It was his first wrestling action since December 3. He defeated Chance Shull of Northwest Technical College in 2:13, then defeated Ethan Dean of Barton Community College in 1:40. In the finals, he defeated Dalton Weidl of Newman in a time of 3:35. Inman was one of four Tigers to claim individual titles, helping the team to its fourth consecutive Kansas Cup title.

Ranked fourth nationally at heavyweight, Barrett has now won six matches in a row after a 5-2 decision at Newman and a 1:06 fall of 2nd-ranked Caleb Cotter of UCO. Barrett, a 2012 All-American, is now 23-4 with 12 falls on the year.