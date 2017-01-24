10 Things to Know for Today

1. BUSY SLATE FOR TRUMP ON SECOND FULL DAY

The president will meet with executives from the auto industry. He’ll also speak by phone with India’s prime minister and meet with his newly sworn-in CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

2. WHY FEDERAL WORKERS SEE PROBLEMS WITH HIRING FREEZE

The president of the National Federation of Federal Employees says the government will end up relying on contractors who end up costing even more.

3. HIGH COURT RULES ON BREXIT TERMS

Britain’s Supreme Court rules that the government cannot trigger the process of taking the U.K. out of the European Union without an act of parliament.

4. UN ENVOY FOR SYRIA PROMISES ‘OUTCOME’

Talks between Damascus and rebel factions enter a second day in Kazakhstan despite a rocky start and only a brief face-to-face meeting between the warring parties.

5. WHAT ‘DREAMERS’ HOPE DOESN’T BECOME A NIGHTMARE

Some 700,000-plus migrants protected from deportation under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals face an uncertain future in a Trump administration.

6. PHILADELPHIA BARS EMPLOYERS FROM REQUESTING SALARY HISTORY

Comcast Corp. is vowing to challenge the measure in court, saying it goes too far in dictating how employers can interact with potential workers.

7. ROHINGYA NOW FISHING ON RAFTS OF JUNK

Their usual, sturdy fishing boats were banned three months ago when Myanmar authorities launched a counter-insurgency campaign against the country’s Muslim minority.

8. ADMINISTRATIVE DETENTIONS BY ISRAEL CONTESTED

Thousands of Palestinians have been held without charges or trial, for periods from a few months to several years, during half a century of military occupation.

9. DEADLY TWISTERS, CHILLING AFTERMATH

Survivors of deadly midwinter tornadoes and thunderstorms that swept southern Georgia give harrowing accounts of witnessing death and destruction.

10. OSCARS POISED TO TREND IN A DIFFERENT DIRECTION

After two straight years of all-white acting nominees and an overhauling of the motion picture academy, nominations may reflect a new diversity.