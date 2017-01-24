The Center for Civic Leadership (CCL) is a nationally recognized institute for citizen leadership development. Through its many projects, the CCL provides high-quality educational programs and initiatives designed to enhance civic leadership capabilities among participant. Within the CCL, four different projects for students to get involved in The American Democracy Project (ADP), The Global Leadership Project (GLP), Tigers In Service (TIS), and The Women’s Leadership Project (WLP). All of these projects put on events throughout the school year that offer FHSU students and the community opportunities to volunteer and get involved in. The CCL is offering events during January and February to students to participate in. Some events are part of the “Embrace Difference” programming campaign, which is labeled with (ED) next to the event. Come to any ED event and show that you are wearing your “Embrace Difference” bracelet and you will receive a free t-shirt. The upcoming events are listed below: January 24th Table on Stalking Awareness Women’s Leadership Project Stop by our table in the Memorial Union to learn signs of stalking and tips on what you can do to be an active bystander if someone you know is being stalked. Memorial Union Table; 10:30am-1:00pm January 24th Times Talk American Democracy Project/Forsyth Library/The New York Times Join us in a discussion over the implications of a Trump administration presented by Dr. Lawrence Gould and Dr. Joseph Romance. *Free Pizza or Salad for the first 20 attendees.* Forsyth Library; 12:00pm-1:00pm January 25th Volunteer Fair Tigers In Service/Jana’s Campaign/First Call for Help/Jana’s Closet/American Red Cross/Options/Big Brothers Big Sisters/The Arc Stop by and discover the various volunteer opportunities that are offered on campus and within the Hays community. This event is come and go… become a Tiger In Service! Sunset Lounge, Memorial Union; 1:00pm-4:00pm January 26th Kansas Day: Trivia Crack Tigers In Service How well do you know the state of Kansas? Come celebrate Kansas’s birthday by playing trivia crack with Tigers In Service and win FREE prizes! Memorial Union Table; 10:30am-12:30pm February 4th Poverty Simulation (ED) Global Leadership Project/Center for Civic Leadership Can you survive a month in poverty while supporting your family and attending college? This simulation will allow you to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and become informed on the issue of poverty. Sign up before January 30th to receive a FREE t-shirt! Sign up through TigerLink or email glp@fhsu.edu. Ballroom, Memorial Union; 1:00pm February 8th Civil Discourse Workshop (ED) American Democracy Project Join us and learn how to remain civil in conversation with others who have different views than yourself! We all disagree on a variety of topics, such as, religion, civil or human rights, and politics. Attend this workshop to learn how to be civil and embrace differences. **FREE t-shirt to the first 20 attendees.** Smoky Hill Room, Memorial Union; 1:30pm-2:30 pm February 8th Equali-Tea (ED) Tigers In Service/Women’s Leadership Project Have any questions or input about gender equality in today’s society? Join us for a discussion on gender equality, how it affects you and what can be done about it, facilitated by Dr. Buday. Location TBD; 3:00pm February 10th Film Screening: Beasts of No Nation Global Leadership Project Join us for this film screening and discussion to increase your awareness of the use of child soldiers globally. Cody Commons, Memorial Union; 7:30 pm February 13th Love Doesn’t Hurt Women’s Leadership Project February is teen dating violence awareness month. Join us to learn how you can be an active bystander for someone you know that may be in an unhealthy relationship. Memorial Union Table; 10:30am-1:00pm February 28th Times Talk American Democracy Project/Forsyth Library/The New York Times Have you ever wondered how to tell if something is copyrighted, or if you can use a piece of a copyrighted work for class? What about your own copyrights—did you know that you automatically own the copyright to any writing or creative work you do? Come to this Times Talk to learn what you need to know about copyright law as a student at FHSU. Presented by Claire Nickerson. *Free Pizza or Salad for the first 20 attendees.* Forsyth Library; 12:00pm-1:00pm February 28th(ED) Film Screening: Remember the Titans Global Leadership Project/Center for Civic Leadership Join us to watch Remember the Titans just ONE WEEK before Coach Herman Boone visits FHSU to discuss the racial intolerance he faced throughout his life. Cody Commons, Memorial Union; 6:00pm For TMN, I am Jordan Hester. 