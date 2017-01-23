FHSU Sports Information Department

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State ranked No. 16 in NCAA Division II, claimed the Kansas Cup for the fourth year in a row on Sunday (Jan. 22). As a team, the Tigers produced 158 points, 45.5 more than second-place Newman University (112.5) and 51.5 more than third-place Barton (Kan.) Community College.

In the individual standings, the Tigers pushed seven of their ten wrestlers into the finals and all ten placed. Claiming individual titles for FHSU were No. 10 ranked Brandon Ball (141), Greg Tooley (157), Rakim Dean (184) and No. 2 ranked Jon Inman (197). Finishing runner-up was Conrad Cole (125), Matt Mejia (133) and No. 9 ranked Christian Lance (285). Also placing for the Tigers were Jacob Kay (149) who took sixth, Kalin Collins (165) who finished third, and Micquille Robinson (174) who took fifth.

The redshirt-freshman Ball continued to stay hot for the Tigers and showed why he is one of the top wrestlers at 141 pounds this year with a 3-0 day. After a bye in the first round, Ball went on to pin his next opponent and then record a technical fall to punch his ticket to the finals. There he met with Colby (Kan.) Community College’s Chris Deters, whom he got the better of in a 13-1 major decision. Ball moved to 26-4 overall, claiming his first Kansas Cup crown.

Tooley improved to 16-2 overall after going 4-0 on the way to his first Kansas Cup title. He did it in pure dominance as all four of his wins came via technical falls including a 21-6 performance over Kansas Wesleyan’s Ty Wilson in the finals.

Dean, like Ball, went 3-0 on his way to victory at 184 pounds and improved his record to 22-11 this season. He started the day off with a technical fall then followed that with a pin in the semifinals. In the finals, Dean took full control over Labette (Kan.) Community College’s Tristan Ramberg and walked away with a 12-1 major decision.

In his first time wrestling since December 3, Inman reminded the wrestling world why he is considered the No. 2 wrestler at 197 pounds as he picked up his second consecutive title at the Kansas Cup. Inman started the day with back-to-back pins, in the quarterfinals and semifinals, to find himself facing off with MIAA foe Dalton Weidl of Newman in the finals. After surrendering an early takedown, Inman got it going and earn his third pin of the day 35 seconds into the second period.

The freshman Cole found himself in the finals after a pin and major decision in the first two rounds. Waiting for him was the No. 1 seed in the 125-pound bracket, Newman’s Dustin Reed. Cole fought hard for the first four minutes but a wrong turn found him on his back and a pin was awarded to Reed at the 4:07 mark.

Another freshman, Meija was on fire out of the gate pinning his first two opponents in a combined time of 2:09. From there he punched his ticket to the finals with a technical fall. In the finals, Mejia battled hard with Colby Community College’s Otis Rollins and almost had a late escape in the third to tie the match, but fell just short in a 10-9 decision.

Lance, who is the team leader in wins this season increased his record to 34-4 on the season with his 3-1 second place finish. The ninth-ranked wrestler at 285 pounds started quickly with a pin in the first round and back-to-back major decisions in the following two. In the finals, he met Northwest Kansas Tech’s Odgerek Batkhishig. Batkhishig was keeping his distance from Lance the entire match and chose to take his shots wisely and managed to pick up the 8-6 decision.

Overall Inman led the Tigers in scoring with 20.0 team points, followed closely by Ball who had 19.5. Tooley, Dean, Mejia and Cole all generated 18.5.

The Tigers get back into dual action when they head to Wichita to take on Newman on Wednesday (Jan. 25). The wrestling is scheduled to begin at 7 pm.

Kansas Cup Results for Fort Hays State

125 – Conrad Cole (11-16) placed 2nd and scored 15.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Conrad Cole (Fort Hays State) 11-16 won by fall over Jay Maxville (Neosho County Community College) 0-2 (Fall 1:16)

Semifinal – Conrad Cole (Fort Hays State) 11-16 won by major decision over Kelvys Gonzalez (Pratt Community College) 14-10 (MD 12-1)

1st Place Match – Dustin Reed (Newman) 7-2 won by fall over Conrad Cole (Fort Hays State) 11-16 (Fall 4:07)

133 – Matt Mejia (5-3) placed 2nd and scored 18.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Matt Mejia (Fort Hays State) 5-3 won by fall over Cole Sutterfield (Newman) 1-10 (Fall 0:32)

Quarterfinal – Matt Mejia (Fort Hays State) 5-3 won by fall over Alpha Diallo (Neosho County Community College) 0-2 (Fall 1:37)

Semifinal – Matt Mejia (Fort Hays State) 5-3 won by tech fall over De`Khayle McFarland (Labette Community College) 1-3 (TF-1.5 0:00 (20-0))

1st Place Match – Otis Rollins (Colby Community College) 3-0 won by decision over Matt Mejia (Fort Hays State) 5-3 (Dec 10-9)

141 – Brandon Ball (26-4) placed 1st and scored 19.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Brandon Ball (Fort Hays State) 26-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Brandon Ball (Fort Hays State) 26-4 won by fall over Kiefer Teague (Ottawa) 2-6 (Fall 3:17)

Semifinal – Brandon Ball (Fort Hays State) 26-4 won by tech fall over Dy`Juan Carney (Pratt Community College) 13-15 (TF-1.5 0:00 (18-0))

1st Place Match – Brandon Ball (Fort Hays State) 26-4 won by major decision over Chris Deters (Colby Community College) 2-1 (MD 13-1)

149 – Jacob Kay (16-15) placed 6th and scored 5.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Kay (Fort Hays State) 16-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Michael Aldrich (Ottawa) 8-8 won by fall over Jacob Kay (Fort Hays State) 16-15 (Fall 2:56)

Cons. Round 2 – Jacob Kay (Fort Hays State) 16-15 won by decision over Bryan Burnett (Labette Community College) 0-2 (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Jacob Kay (Fort Hays State) 16-15 won by decision over Andrew Voss (Colby Community College) 0-2 (Dec 7-4)

Cons. Semi – Dominique Evans (Northwest Technical College) 24-9 won by forfeit over Jacob Kay (Fort Hays State) 16-15 (For.)

5th Place Match – Sean Taborsky (Barton Community College) 11-8 won by medical forfeit over Jacob Kay (Fort Hays State) 16-15 (M. For.)

157 – Greg Tooley (16-2) placed 1st and scored 18.50 team points.

Quarterfinal – Greg Tooley (Fort Hays State) 16-2 won by tech fall over Noah Hart (Ottawa) 1-10 (TF-1.5 0:00 (16-1))

Semifinal – Greg Tooley (Fort Hays State) 16-2 won by tech fall over Cole Franklin (Neosho County Community College) 2-2 (TF-1.5 0:00 (19-4))

1st Place Match – Greg Tooley (Fort Hays State) 16-2 won by tech fall over Tyler Wilson (Kansas Wesleyan) 13-9 (TF-1.5 0:00 (21-6))

165 – Kalin Collins (3-1) placed 3rd and scored 16.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kalin Collins (Fort Hays State) 3-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Kalin Collins (Fort Hays State) 3-1 won by tech fall over Trayvon Taylor (Ottawa) 4-15 (TF-1.5 0:00 (18-3))

Semifinal – Colton Duhr (Newman) 15-7 won by decision over Kalin Collins (Fort Hays State) 3-1 (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Semi – Kalin Collins (Fort Hays State) 3-1 won by fall over Stefan Johnson (Kansas Wesleyan) 8-13 (Fall 1:53)

3rd Place Match – Kalin Collins (Fort Hays State) 3-1 won by major decision over Kendall Biddle (Barton Community College) 11-6 (MD 12-4)

174 – Micquille Robinson (21-15) placed 5th and scored 10.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Micquille Robinson (Fort Hays State) 21-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Micquille Robinson (Fort Hays State) 21-15 won by major decision over Caleb Wares (Kansas Wesleyan) 5-14 (MD 18-8)

Semifinal – David Kelly (Barton Community College) 22-13 won by decision over Micquille Robinson (Fort Hays State) 21-15 (Dec 6-3)

Cons. Semi – Logan Rice (Labette Community College) 4-1 won by decision over Micquille Robinson (Fort Hays State) 21-15 (Dec 2-1)

5th Place Match – Micquille Robinson (Fort Hays State) 21-15 won by major decision over Caleb Wares (Kansas Wesleyan) 5-14 (MD 13-5)

184 – Rakim Dean (22-11) placed 1st and scored 18.50 team points.

Quarterfinal – Rakim Dean (Fort Hays State) 22-11 won by tech fall over Carlos Martinez (Bethany (Kan.)) 0-2 (TF-1.5 0:00 (20-3))

Semifinal – Rakim Dean (Fort Hays State) 22-11 won by fall over Devon Baker (Barton Community College) 14-17 (Fall 4:17)

1st Place Match – Rakim Dean (Fort Hays State) 22-11 won by major decision over Tristan Ramberg (Labette Community College) 2-1 (MD 12-1)

197 – Jon Inman (17-0) placed 1st and scored 20.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Jon Inman (Fort Hays State) 17-0 won by fall over Chance Shull (Northwest Technical College) 5-15 (Fall 2:13)

Semifinal – Jon Inman (Fort Hays State) 17-0 won by fall over Ethan Dean (Barton Community College) 16-15 (Fall 1:40)

1st Place Match – Jon Inman (Fort Hays State) 17-0 won by fall over Dalton Weidl (Newman) 5-5 (Fall 3:35)

285 – Christian Lance (34-4) placed 2nd and scored 17.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Christian Lance (Fort Hays State) 34-4 won by fall over Miles Rutledge (Ottawa) 0-3 (Fall 0:52)

Quarterfinal – Christian Lance (Fort Hays State) 34-4 won by major decision over Anthony Ottinger (Labette Community College) 2-2 (MD 16-7)

Semifinal – Christian Lance (Fort Hays State) 34-4 won by major decision over Gabriel Ledesma (Colby Community College) 2-2 (MD 12-3)

1st Place Match – Odgerek Batkhishig (Northwest Technical College) 33-8 won by decision over Christian Lance (Fort Hays State) 34-4 (Dec 8-6)