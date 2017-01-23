On this date in: 1789 Georgetown University was established in present-day Washington, D.C. 1849 English-born Elizabeth Blackwell became the first woman in America to receive a medical degree, from the Medical Institution of Geneva, N.Y. 1932 New York Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination. AP Photo 1937 Seventeen people went on trial in Moscow during Soviet leader Josef Stalin’s Great Purge. 1950 The Israeli Knesset approved a resolution proclaiming Jerusalem the capital of Israel. 1962 Tony Bennett recorded “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” in New York for Columbia Records. 1964 The 24th amendment to the Constitution, eliminating the poll tax in federal elections, was ratified. 1968 North Korea seized the U.S. Navy ship the USS Pueblo, charging it had intruded into the communist nation’s territorial waters on a spying mission. The crew was held for 11 months. 1977 The TV mini-series “Roots,” based on the Alex Haley novel, began airing on ABC. 1989 Surrealist painter Salvador Dali died in his native Spain at age 84. 1991 Allied forces in the Persian Gulf War announced that they had achieved air superiority after some 12,000 sorties. 1997 A judge in Fairfax, Va., sentenced a Pakistani man to death for an assault rifle attack outside CIA headquarters in 1993 that killed two people and wounded three. 2002 Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl was abducted in Karachi, Pakistan, by a group demanding the return of prisoners from the Afghan campaign. (He was later killed.) 2005 Former “Tonight Show” host Johnny Carson died at age 79.

Video Highlights of This Day in History Today’s Birthdays: Actress Mariska Hargitay (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) turns 53 years old today. AP Photo/Peter Kramer Name Profession Age Jeanne Moreau Actress 89 Derek Walcott Nobel Prize-winning poet, playwright 87 Chita Rivera Actress, dancer 84 Rutger Hauer Actor 73 Thomas R. Carper U.S. senator, D-Del. 70 Anita Pointer Singer (The Pointer Sisters) 69 Richard Dean Anderson Actor 67 Robin Zander Rock singer (Cheap Trick) 64 Princess Caroline Member of Monaco’s royal family 60 Anita Baker R&B singer 59 Tiffani Thiessen Actress (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) 43