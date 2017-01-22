FHSU Sports Information Department

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Fort Hays State track and field competed at the KSU DeLoss Dodds Invitational on Saturday (Jan. 21), hosted by Kansas State University.

Dillando Allotey gained a provisional mark in the 200-meter dash with his second place finish. Even though he crossed the line in 21.85, the time was converted to 21.47 due to track size.

In his first competition as a Tiger, Decano Cronin broke the FHSU 1,000 meter indoor record at FHSU. He ran a time of 2:27.30 to break the old mark of 2:30.44 set by Chris Smith in 1995.

Brett Meyer picked up a win in the mile run after posting a time of 4:15.66. The time was about three seconds shy (4:12.43) of the provisional mark.

In the high jump Kolt Newell turned in a third-place finish jumping a height of 6 feet, 7.5 inches (2.02 meters). Newell already owns a provisional mark in the event this year at 6 feet, 9.5 inches (2.07 meters).