FHSU Sports Information Department

MARYVILLE, Mo. – The 23rd-ranked Fort Hays State women’s basketball team dropped its second-straight contest Saturday afternoon (Jan. 21), falling to Northwest Missouri State 92-80. The Tigers move to 14-4 on the year and 5-4 in MIAA play, with all four losses coming on the road. The Bearcats improved to 7-10 overall and 2-8 in league action.

Northwest Missouri State had upset on the mind from the start, hitting its first four shots before finishing 53.4 percent from the field. The Tigers never led in the contest. It was the most points for the Bearcats against a Division II opponent since 2012, and their first win against a ranked opponent since 2013.

The Tigers offense was able to get to the rim early on, but almost every layup found a way to bounce out of the basket. FHSU hit just 33.3 percent of its shots in the first half (12-of-36). Meanwhile, the Bearcats hit at least half of their shots in three of the four frames.

The Bearcats seemingly couldn’t miss early on, scoring the first seven points and hitting five of their first six shots. Fort Hays State kept things close the remainder of the first quarter, closing within four on multiple occasions. After Nikola Kacperska drilled a three-pointer to open the second period, Northwest went on a 10-0 run to stretch the lead to 14, 33-19. The Tigers responded with six quick points after establishing a full-court press, but the Bearcats stopped the bleeding with a pair of three-pointers late in the half.

After the home team expanded the lead to 12 early in the second half, the Tigers stepped up the intensity with a 14-4 run, closing within two with 4:38 on the clock in the third quarter, 47-45. The Bearcats responded by hitting their next five shots, quickly padding the lead to double figures. Both sides shot the ball well in the fourth quarter, with the Bearcats answering every Tiger basket with one of their own. Madison Mittie and Carly Heim both hit three-pointers in the final minute of the game, but it was too little, too late for the Tigers.

Kacperska led the Tigers with 18 points, one shy of her season-high. Tatyana Legette was one rebound shy of a double-double (15 points, nine rebounds) with Jill Faxon (14) and Emma Stroyan (12) also scoring in double figures. FHSU made nine steals in the game, with Heim contributing four of the steals. Three Bearcats scored in double-figures, led by Tanya Meyer’s 28 point-11 rebound double-double.

The Tigers will return home to face off with Lincoln this Thursday (Jan. 26). First tip is set for 5:30 p.m.