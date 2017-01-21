This Sunday the Fort Hays State Wrestling team will be taking on 13 other teams for the Kansas Cup at Gross Memorial Coliseum at FHSU. Our Tigers will be defending the Cup and hoping to bring in a fourth consecutive victory after winning last year by 21.5 points over the tournament’s host.

Last year Fort Hays State was able to bring it home with the team scoring an impressive 133.5. Newman was second with 112 points and Baker finished third with 107.5 points.

The Kansas Cup will be comprised of all the Kansas programs into one tournament, including; Baker University, Barton CC, Benedictine College, Bethany College, Central Christian, Fort Hays State University, Kansas Wesleyan, Newman University, Colby CC, Labette CC, Neosho CC, Ottawa University, NW Kansas Technical College, and Pratt CC.*

“We lost 5 starters to graduation last year and have only have 1 returning starter in our line up in #2 ranked Jon Inman.” Coach Chas Thompson said, “I will say we will be looking for freshman to step up for us to help win it, as we are starting 5 this weekend.”

The Kansas Cup will begin at 10 AM on Sunday January 22nd.

*St. Mary’s College & Cowley County CC will both be fielding wresting teams in the 2017-18 cup.