FHSU Sports Information Department

The 16th-ranked Fort Hays State wrestling team looks for a four-peat as they host the annual Kansas Cup on Sunday (Jan. 22) at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Kansas Cup is a battle between collegiate wrestling schools within the state. The action is set to begin at 10 am.

A live stream will be available for the championship bouts ONLY. Go to http://tmn.fhsu.edu/ and click on the TMN TV tab at the top right of the page. The stream is projected to begin at 4 pm.

Last year the Tigers took home the championship by 21.5 team points, but are only returning one wrestler from that squad in this year’s lineup, Jon Inman. But aside from Inman, the Tigers have another two nationally ranked wrestlers in 141-pounder Brandon Ball and heavyweight Christian Lance.

Inman is ranked No. 2 at 197 pounds and hits the mat for the first time since he was sidelined with an injury back on December 3. Despite the injury, Inman still holds onto his second ranked position with an undefeated 14-0 to start the season.

Ball, the No. 10 wrestler at 141 pounds, has chalked up an impressive record of 23-4 thus far. In addition, Ball has been red hot as of late winning nine of his last ten.

As the No. 9 heavyweight wrestler in the nation, Lance has come into his own this season leading the Tigers in wins. He is currently 31-3 this season and has placed in the top two of every tournament he has competed in.

Greg Tooley has been a threat for the Tigers as well. In just 15 matches this season, the 157-pounder has gone 13-2, also winning nine of his last ten.