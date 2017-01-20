FHSU Sports Information Department

INDIANAPOLIS – After holding steady as the 18th-ranked team in the nation for the last two months, Fort Hays State jumped up to the No. 16 slot in the latest edition of the NCAA Division II Coach’s Association Poll. Tied with the Tigers as the 16th-ranked team is Seton Hill, who dropped one spot from their No. 15 rank in the prior poll.

In the individual rankings, 197-pound senior Jon Inman holds steady as the No. 2 wrestler despite not wrestling since December 3rd due to an injury. Inman is the only Tiger to remain unbeaten this season sporting a 14-0 record.

Heavyweight wrestler Christian Lance also holds steady in this edition of the poll as he is still slotted as the No. 9 wrestler in the nation. Lance has been a force for the Tigers this season as he leads the team in wins with 31 on the year.

Remaining in the rankings but dropping three spots from No. 7 to No. 10 is 141-pounder Brandon Ball. The redshirt-freshman has been impressive for the Tigers this season as he has won nine out of his last ten matches on his way to a season record of 23-4.