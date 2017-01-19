FHSU Sports Information Department

HAYS, Kan. – After opening its season inside MWSU Fieldhouse in St. Joseph, Mo., the Fort Hays State women’s basketball team will return to the venue for a crucial MIAA contest Thursday evening (Jan. 19) against Missouri Western. First tip with the Griffons is set for 5:30 p.m.

The Tigers are in search of their ninth-straight win, while the Griffons hope to end a two-game skid, their first losing streak of the season. Entering the weekend 14-2 overall, Fort Hays State is tied for fourth in the MIAA at 5-2. MWSU is two games back in eighth place, 12-5 overall and 4-4 in league play.

Although the Tigers hold a 25-21 lead in the all-time series, the Griffons have the edge in games played in St. Joseph, Mo., 14-8. Fort Hays State is 9-4 against the Griffons under Hobson, including a 3-4 record on the road. The Tigers are 7-3 in the last 10 games against MWSU.

The Griffons rebounded from a 20-point first-half deficit to take down FHSU in a top-five clash last season, 77-75 (1/21/16). Fifth-ranked MWSU took the lead for good with 30 seconds to play and hit its free throws down the stretch to upset the No. 3 Tigers and take a commanding lead in the MIAA standings, ultimately going on to win the regular season crown.

Six Tigers average more than seven points per game, led by Jill Faxon’s 11.6 points each night. Tatyana Legette paces the squad with 7.6 rebounds each night, seventh-best in the conference. Senior guard Nikola Kacperska dishes out a team-best 3.2 assists per game while adding two steals per contest.

Chelsea Dewey leads the Griffons with 12.1 points per game while ranking fourth in the conference with 4.5 assists per contest. Forward Julia Torres grabs a team-best 7.1 rebounds each night, adding 16 blocks on the year. The Griffons are the worst rebounding team in the league, grabbing 33.4 boards per game.

Steals could be a dime a dozen Thursday night, with the Tigers and Griffons rank 1-2 in steals and turnover margin.

The road trip will wrap up Saturday (Jan. 21) against Northwest Missouri State in Maryville, Mo. First tip is set for 1:30 p.m.