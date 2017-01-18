10 Things to Know for Today

1. EMBRACING CLEMENCY POWERS LIKE NEVER BEFORE

Obama is planning more commutations after a dramatic move to cut short convicted leaker Chelsea Manning’s sentence. OBAMA-CLEMENCY

2. WHAT’S AT STAKE IN TRUMP’S INAUGURAL SPEECH

Will the president-elect convey a unifying message for a divided nation or play up his persona as a disrupter of the established order? TRUMP-INAUGURATION-SPEECH

3. FLIGHT 370: CLUES BYPASSED

Some are questioning how investigators may have missed opportunities by failing to organize coastal searches for the remnants that drifted to distant shorelines. MALAYSIA-MISSING PLANE-DEBRIS CLUES

4. HEALTH SECRETARY PICK FACING SCRUTINY

Tom Price is facing pointed questions about Trump’s health policies – and his own investments in health care companies. TRUMP-HEALTH SECRETARY

5. PROSECUTOR: ORLANDO GUNMAN’S WIDOW KNEW ABOUT ATTACK

Noor Salman is indicted on charges of aiding and abetting Omar Mateen in the months before the rampage at Pulse nightclub that left 49 people dead. ORLANDO SHOOTER’S WIFE

6. LARGE SWATHS OF GAZA STRIP PLUNGE INTO DARKNESS

The power shortages are the worst to hit Gaza since Hamas seized control of the territory 10 years ago. GAZA-IN THE DARK

7. FOR DRIVERLESS CARS, A MORAL DILEMMA

MIT researchers ask human drivers how they’d handle life-or-death decisions in hopes of creating better algorithms to guide autonomous vehicles. SELF-DRIVING CARS-ETHICS

8. GLOBAL WARMING COULD STEAL POSTCARD-PERFECT DAYS

Rio de Janeiro, Miami and much of Africa are projected to have more inclement weather, while Europe and Seattle will gain nicer conditions. FEWER MILD DAYS

9. GEORGE H.W. BUSH HOSPITALIZED IN HOUSTON

The 41st U.S. president is said to be “fine” and expected to go home in a few days, his chief of staff tells the news media.

10. COOPERSTOWN READY FOR NEXT ENSHRINEMENT

Tim Raines and Jeff Bagwell are likely to be voted into baseball’s Hall of Fame. Trevor Hoffman and Ivan Rodriguez, too, might make the grade.