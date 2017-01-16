On this date in: 1547 Ivan IV (popularly known as “Ivan the Terrible”) was crowned czar of Russia. 1920 Prohibition began as the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution took effect. 1942 Actress Carole Lombard, 33, died in a plane crash near Las Vegas. 1944 Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower took command of the Allied invasion force in London. 1964 The musical “Hello, Dolly!” starring Carol Channing opened on Broadway, beginning a run of 2,844 performances. 1969 Two manned Soviet Soyuz spaceships became the first vehicles to dock in space and transfer personnel. 1973 The final first-run episode of the long-running western “Bonanza” aired on NBC. 1989 Three days of rioting erupted in Miami when a police officer fatally shot a black motorcyclist, causing a crash that also claimed the life of a passenger. 1992 The government of El Salvador and rebel leaders signed a pact in Mexico City ending 12 years of civil war that had killed at least 75,000 people. 2003 The space shuttle Columbia and its crew of seven blasted off from Cape Canaveral. (The shuttle broke up during its return descent on Feb. 1, killing everyone on board.) 2004 Pop star Michael Jackson pleaded innocent to child molestation charges in Santa Maria, Calif. (Charges were later re-filed and Jackson was acquitted.) 2006 Africa’s first elected female head of state, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, was sworn in as Liberia’s president. AP Photo/Charles Dharapak 2007 Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., launched his successful bid for the White House.

Today’s Birthdays: Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols turns 37 years old today. AP Photo/Danny Moloshok Name Profession Age William Kennedy Author 89 Norman Podhoretz Writer, editor 87 Marilyn Horne Opera singer 83 A.J. Foyt Auto racer 82 Ronnie Milsap Country singer 74 Jim Stafford Country singer 73 Laura Schlessinger Talk show host 70 John Carpenter Movie director 69 Debbie Allen Dancer, choreographer (“Fame”) 67 Sade R&B singer 58 Kate Moss Model 43 Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco turns 32 years old today. AP Photo/Nick Wass