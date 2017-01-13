FHSU Sports Information Department

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State fell at Nebraska-Kearney for the fourth consecutive time on Thursday (Jan. 12). The Lopers heated up from the field in the second half and took the game by 17 points, 86-69, to improve to 12-4 overall, 5-2 in the MIAA, while the Tigers moved to 9-6 overall, 3-4 in the MIAA.

The Tigers had a great chance to put the Lopers on the ropes early in the game. FHSU held UNK scoreless for nearly the first five minutes of the game as UNK missed its first eight shots, but unfortunately, the Tigers were only able to score seven points during that lapse. Isaiah McKay ended the drought with a 3-point field goal and the Lopers shook off the rust and pulled even with the Tigers 9-9 at the 12:36 mark. The lead changed hands seven times before halftime, but a 19-7 run by UNK turned a four-point deficit into an eight-point halftime lead, 38-30.

The Tigers would never threaten the Lopers again for the remainder of the game, pulling within six twice early in the second half before UNK extended its lead to double figures for good at the 13:04 mark. After shooting just 39.4 percent in the first half, UNK scorched the nets in the second half at a 59.3 percent clip from the field. They were 66.7 percent beyond the 3-point line in the second half, 8-of-12, and 56.5 percent overall for the game, 13-of-23.

The Tigers shot 43.8 percent from the field but struggled to just a 25 percent effort as a team beyond the 3-point line (4-of-16). Rob Davis led the Tigers in scoring with 26 points on an efficient 10-of-16 effort from the field and a 4-of-4 mark at the free-throw line. Hadley Gillum added 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and a 2-of-4 effort at the free-throw line. Gillum also led the team in rebounds with eight. Davis and Kyler Kinnamon each had four assists.

Freshman Kyle Juhl had 12 of his team-best 17 points for UNK in the second half as he went 5-of-6 from beyond the 3-point line in the game. Trey Lansman added a double-double effort of 15 points and 12 rebounds. Yashua Trent had 13 points and Ty Danielson chipped in 11 points.

The Tigers look to snap their current two-game skid at Missouri Western next Thursday (Jan. 19).