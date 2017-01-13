FHSU Sports Infomation Department

KEARNEY, Neb. – Points were hard to come by Thursday evening (Jan. 12) inside the Health & Sports Center, but the Fort Hays State women’s basketball team built enough of a lead in the second quarter to defeat Nebraska-Kearney, 57-51. The Tigers improved to 14-2 on the year with their eighth-straight win, climbing into fourth place in the conference at 5-2. The Lopers are now 4-11 overall and 0-7 in MIAA play.

The Tigers extended their winning streak over UNK to 13 games, the longest for either team in series history. The Lopers were held to just two points in the second quarter, tied for the fewest points given up by FHSU in a quarter since the rule change last season. It was the first time the Tigers accomplished the feat in a conference matchup.

Both sides struggled to score early, combining to hit 8-of-30 shots (26.6 percent) in the opening quarter. After trailing by three heading into the second period, 11-8, the Tigers scored the first 13 points in the second stanza and were suddenly in front by 10. UNK hit its lone field goal of the quarter with 4:34 to go until halftime, ending a nine-minute field goal drought for the Lopers. The Black and Gold ultimately outscored UNK 18-2 in the period to double-up the Lopers at halftime, 26-13.

Nebraska-Kearney battled back to shoot 54.5 percent from the field in the third quarter, trimming the Tiger lead to 39-32. The Lopers went on a 9-2 run over the first three minutes of the second half and just like that it was a two-possession game, 28-22. Kacey Kennett answered with a three-pointer on the next possession, with both sides trading blows for the rest of the quarter.

Carly Heim hit back-to-back shots to open the final quarter, once again padding the lead to double figures, 43-42. The sophomore guard totaled seven points in the quarter. The Lopers hit a trio of three-pointers down the stretch, narrowing the gap as close as five with 22 seconds to go, 54-49. But the Tigers hit 5-of-8 free throws down the stretch to hold on for their first road MIAA win of the season.

Heim led the Tigers with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting, with Kennett adding 11 points and one steal. Jill Faxon scored nine points while grabbing a team-high seven rebounds. Nikola Kacperska made three steals to go along with two assists and seven points.

Michaela Barry’s 15 points and 13 from Alexa Hogberg led the Loper charge, with Courtney Aitken grabbing seven boards in the loss.

The Tigers will have a week to prepare for their next contest, a road matchup with Missouri Western next Thursday (Jan. 19). First tip with the Griffons is set for 5:30 p.m.