FHSU University Relations and Marketing

HAYS, Kan. — Residence halls at Fort Hays State University will open at noon on Saturday, Jan. 14 — a day early — because of concerns about inclement weather.

Arriving students should go to the front desk of their residence halls to begin the check-in process.

Christina Hurtado, director of residential life at FHSU, said that Monday may be a better travel day for students because the university will be closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and classes do not start until Tuesday, Jan. 17.

“The weather forecast has changed daily and we encourage you to monitor your travel path,” she said. “Students should plan accordingly and travel safely.”

The McMindes Café will re-open for dinner on Sunday. The Starbucks in the Memorial Union will be open on Saturday from 8 .m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. Starbucks will be open Monday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

However, she said, Dining Dollars for the spring 2017 semester will not be active on FHSU ID cards until Tuesday, Jan. 17, but Dining Dollars remaining from the fall semester can be used.

Cash, debit and credit cards, or Flexi-Cash can also be used.

For more information contact Residential Life at 785-628-4245 or email srl@fhsu.edu.