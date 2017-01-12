On this date in: 1519 Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I died. 1773 The first public museum in America was established, in Charleston, S.C. 1932 Hattie W. Caraway, a Democrat from Arkansas, became the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate. 1944 Heavyweight boxing champion Joe Frazier was born in Beaufort, S.C. 1945 Soviet forces began a huge offensive against the Germans in Eastern Europe during World War II. 1948 The Supreme Court ruled that states could not discriminate against law-school applicants because of race. 1959 Berry Gordy Jr. founded Motown Records (originally Tamla Records) in Detroit. 1969 Led Zeppelin’s self-titled first album was released. 1969 The New York Jets defeated the Baltimore Colts 16-7 in Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami. AP Photo 1971 The sitcom “All in the Family” premiered on CBS. 1991 A deeply divided Congress gave President George H.W. Bush the authority to use force to expel Iraq from Kuwait. (The Senate vote was 52-47; the House followed suit 250-183.) AP Photo/Doug Mills 1998 Linda Tripp provided Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr’s office with taped conversations between herself and former White House intern Monica Lewinsky. 2000 The Supreme Court gave police broad authority to stop and question people who run at the sight of an officer. 2005 Britain’s Prince Harry apologized after a newspaper published a photograph of the young royal wearing a Nazi uniform to a costume party.

Today’s Birthdays: Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos turns 53 years old today. AP Photo/Reed Saxon Name Profession Age Glenn Yarborough Singer 87 The Amazing Kreskin Magician 82 William Lee Golden Country singer (The Oak Ridge Boys) 78 Cynthia Robinson Rock musician (Sly and the Family Stone) 73 Kirstie Alley Actress (“Cheers”) 66 Rush Limbaugh Radio talk show host 66 Ricky Van Shelton Country singer 65 Howard Stern Radio talk show host, TV judge (“America’s Got Talent”) 63 Christiane Amanpour Broadcast journalist 59 Oliver Platt Actor 57 Dominique Wilkins Basketball Hall of Famer 57 Vendela Model 50 Rachael Harris Actress 49 Melanie Chisholm Singer (Spice Girls) 43 Zayn Malik Rock singer (One Direction) 24 Actress Naya Rivera (“Glee”) turns 30 years old today. AP Photo/Evan Agostini