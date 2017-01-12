Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ‘180 DEGREES DIFFERENT’

Obama’s farewell address and Trump’s news conference give Americans a look at how dramatically the White House will change next week, an AP analysis finds.

2. WHAT MIKE POMPEO IS FACING

The Kansas lawmaker, Trump’s pick to run the CIA, has a Senate confirmation hearing amid a testy standoff between the president-elect and the spy community.

3. HOW GEN. MATTIS VIEWS IRAN

Trump’s choice for defense secretary is an outspoken critic of the Islamic republic, calling it the biggest threat to stability in the Mideast.

4. U.S. MILITARY: NOVEMBER FIGHT WITH TALIBAN KILLED 33 CIVILIANS

Residents at the time carried over a dozen corpses, including those of children and family members of the Taliban fighters, toward a local governor’s office in a show of rage.

5. VW EXECS INDICTED

Six high-level Volkswagen employees from Germany are charged in the U.S. in the automaker’s emissions-cheating scandal, but bringing them to trial is another matter.

6. FRENCH FAR-RIGHT LEADER SEES ‘GRAND RETURN’ OF NATIONALISM

The vision of Marine Le Pen, a top candidate for president of France, is no European Union, no open borders and closer ties with Russia.

7. ‘AFRO-PALESTINIANS’ FORGE UNIQUE IDENTITY IN ISRAEL

Descended from Muslim pilgrims from Africa, they now consider themselves proud Palestinians, despite widespread poverty and occasional discrimination.

8. FREDDIE GRAY CASE LEADS TO CHANGE

The death of the young black man in Baltimore police custody exposes systemic failures, leading officials to agree on departmental reforms that can be enforced in court.

9. WHERE ‘MAD MEN’ ARCHIVE ENDED UP

Scripts, drafts, notes, props, costumes, digital video and research materials that went into creating the show’s presentation of the American 1960s is donated to the University of Texas.

10. 360-DEGREE REPLAYS COMING TO SUPER BOWL

Thanks to “Be the Player,” Fox broadcasters will be able to show a play from virtually any spot in the stadium – and the first time from the athletes’ perspective.