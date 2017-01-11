FHSU Sports Information Department

HAYS, Kan. – The Fort Hays State women’s basketball team will hit the road for the first time in over a month Thursday (Jan. 12) when they travel to play Nebraska-Kearney. First tip with the Lopers is set for 5:30 p.m. inside the Health & Sports Center in Kearney, Neb.

The Tigers are riding a seven-game winning streak, all of which came inside Gross Memorial Coliseum. The last time FHSU laced them up on the road was on December 3, a 70-58 loss at then-No. 4 Pittsburg State. The Tigers are 2-2 in true road games this season. Tony Hobson’s squad is 13-2 so far this season, including a 4-2 mark in conference action.

Nebraska-Kearney has struggled to a 4-10 record this year, remaining winless through six MIAA contests. The Lopers have just one win against NCAA Division II competition and have lost six of their last seven games. They are 4-5 at home this season and 0-4 in home MIAA games.

While Fort Hays State has dominated the all-time series with UNK, 51-35, the Lopers have a slight edge in games played in Kearney, 23-19. The Tigers have not lost to UNK since 2008, winning 12 straight against the Lopers. Fort Hays State is 12-1 against the Lopers under Hobson, including a 6-0 record on the road. FHSU has played more games against the Lopers than any other team in program history.

Both Jill Faxon and Kacey Kennett look to extend their double-digit point streak to six against the Lopers. Faxon has dropped in 14.2 points per contest over the last five games with Kennett adding 13.6 over the same stretch. Tatyana Legette leads the team and ranks seventh in the conference with 7.7 rebounds per contest. Emma Stroyan blocks 2.6 shots per game, second-best in the league.

Nebraska-Kearney averages 65.4 points per game, the second-lowest output in the conference. Michaela Barry scores a team-best 13.4 points per contest with McKenzie Brown chipping in 10.4 points each night.

The Tigers will have an entire week to prepare for their next game, a road contest against defending MIAA regular season champs Missouri Western. FHSU will travel to St. Joseph, Mo. for a 5:30 p.m. contest next Thursday (Jan. 19).