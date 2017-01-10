FHSU Sports Information Department

Fort Hays State looks to bounce back from a tough loss when it heads out to play at Nebraska-Kearney on Thursday night (Jan. 12). Despite falling on a last-second shot this past Saturday, the Tigers are still just a game back of second place in the MIAA standings. FHSU enters at 9-5 overall, 3-3 in the MIAA, while UNK enters at 11-4 overall, 4-2 in the MIAA.

Rob Davis looks to put a frustrating performance behind him, held to a season-low eight points in the 56-54 loss to Southwest Baptist. It was the first time this year he was held in single figures. Davis continues to lead the MIAA in scoring at 23.1 points per game, scoring 30 or more in a game five times this year. Davis ranks 12th in the nation in scoring average and fourth in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (.545).

Hadley Gillum averages 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, posting four double-doubles so far this season. Brady Werth has seen his scoring average rise of late after reaching double figures in two of the last three games for FHSU, including a career-high 13 against Southwest Baptist. He is averaging 6.3 points per game, the leading scorer for FHSU off the bench.

As a team, the Tigers rank 12th nationally in 3-point field goal percentage at 42.1 percent. FHSU has shot better than 40 percent beyond the arc in games nine times this season.

Nebraska-Kearney is coming off a five-point home loss to Central Missouri this past Saturday. That snapped a five-game winning streak for the Lopers. UNK has four starters averaging double figures in scoring, led by Trey Lansman at 18.3 points per game.

The Tigers are looking to snap a two-game losing streak to the Lopers. FHSU won the first meeting with UNK last year in Hays before falling to UNK at Kearney and then the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D.