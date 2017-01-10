On this date in: 1776 Thomas Paine published the pamphlet “Common Sense.” 1861 Florida seceded from the Union. 1863 London’s Metropolitan, the world’s first underground passenger railway, opened to the public. 1870 John D. Rockefeller incorporated Standard Oil. 1920 The League of Nations was established as the Treaty of Versailles went into effect. 1957 Harold Macmillan became prime minister of Great Britain following the resignation of Anthony Eden. 1964 The Beatles’ first album in the United States, “Introducing the Beatles,” was released. 1967 Republican Edward W. Brooke of Massachusetts, the first black elected to the U.S. Senate by popular vote, took his seat. AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi 1971 “Masterpiece Theatre” premiered on PBS. 1984 The United States and the Vatican established full diplomatic relations. 2000 America Online agreed to buy Time-Warner for $162 billion. (Time-Warner decided to spin off AOL in 2009.) 2003 North Korea withdrew from a global treaty barring it from making nuclear weapons. 2005 CBS issued a damning independent review of mistakes related to a “60 Minutes Wednesday” report on President George W. Bush’s National Guard service. 2007 President George W. Bush announced he would send a “surge” of 21,500 U.S. forces to Iraq. 2011 A judge ordered former U.S. House Majority Leader Tom DeLay to serve three years in prison for his role in a scheme to illegally funnel corporate money to Texas candidates in 2002. (DeLay remains free on bond as he appeals.) 2012 Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney won the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary.

Today’s Birthdays: Rock singer Rod Stewart turns 72 years old today. AP Photo/Joel Ryan Name Profession Age Ronnie Hawkins Rock singer, musician 82 William Sanderson Actor (“Newhart”) 73 Frank Sinatra Jr. Singer 73 Donald Fagen Rock singer, musician (Steely Dan) 69 George Foreman Boxing Hall of Famer 68 Roy Blunt U.S. senator, R-Mo. 67 Pat Benatar Rock singer 64 Shawn Colvin Rock singer 61 Evan Handler Actor 56 Mark Pryor Former U.S. senator, D-Ark. 54 Baseball Hall of Famer Willie McCovey turns 79 years old today. AP Photo/Ben Margot