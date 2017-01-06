On this date in: 1412 According to tradition, Joan of Arc was born in Domremy, France. 1540 England’s King Henry VIII married his fourth wife, Anne of Cleves. 1759 George Washington and Martha Dandridge Custis were married. 1838 Samuel Morse first publicly demonstrated his telegraph, in Morristown, N.J. 1912 New Mexico became the 47th state. 1919 Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States, died in Oyster Bay, N.Y., at age 60. AP Photo/Brown Brothers 1945 George H.W. Bush married Barbara Pierce in Rye, N.Y. 1993 Jazz trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie died at age 75. 1994 Figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was clubbed on the right leg in an assault planned by the ex-husband of her rival, Tonya Harding. 2001 With the vanquished Vice President Al Gore presiding, Congress certified Republican George W. Bush the winner of the close and bitterly contested 2000 presidential election. 2005 Former Ku Klux Klan leader Edgar Ray Killen was arrested 41 years after three civil rights workers were slain in Mississippi. (Killen was later convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 60 years in prison.) AP Photo/Rogelio Solis

Today’s Birthdays: Football Hall of Famer-sportscaster Howie Long turns 57 years old today. AP Photo/Ben Margot Name Profession Age Louis Harris Pollster 96 E.L. Doctorow Author 86 Malcolm Young Rock musician (AC-DC) 64 Rowan Atkinson Actor, comedian (“Mr Bean” films) 62 Nancy Lopez Golfer 60 Carrie Ann Inaba Dancer, TV judge (“Dancing with the Stars”) 49 John Singleton Director 49 Ndamukong Sug Football player 30 TV host Julie Chen (“The Early Show,” “Big Brother”) turns 47 years old today. AP Photo/Evan Agostini