FHSU Sports Information Department

The 18th-ranked Fort Hays State wrestling team jumps back into action on Saturday (Jan. 7) when they head to Alamosa, Colo. to take on Adams State at 3 pm CT / 2 pm MT. The Tigers enter the dual looking for their first win of the season after dropping their only other try to Lindenwood back on Thursday (Dec. 1). The Grizzlies are also 0-1, coming off a 36-14 loss at Colorado Mesa on Wednesday night (Jan. 4).

Fort Hays State will be presenting a very young team this weekend as only three upper classmen, a senior and two juniors, are projected to hit the mat.

One of those juniors is 184-pounder Rakim Dean. After transferring in from Colby (Kan.) Community College and using a redshirt season last year, Dean has come into his own this season for the Tigers while putting together a solid season going 16-8 thus far.

One wrestler who has been a constant in the Tiger lineup this season is the 141-pound redshirt-freshman Brandon Ball. Ball, who is the No. 7 wrestler in the nation. He has posted an outstanding 18-3 start to his first varsity season and has dropped just one of his last 13 matches.

Another redshirt-freshman turning heads this year is the No. 9 wrestler at 285 pounds Christian Lance. Lance is making his name on the mat as he currently leads FHSU in wins by posting a 25-3 overall record.

Adams State has one nationally ranked wrestler, Martin Ramirez, at 133 pounds. Ramirez is 14-7 overall this season and wrestled at 141 pounds for a bit of the first semester.

Below is the projected lineup for FHSU:

Fort Hays State

125 – Conrad Cole, Fr. (9-9)

133 – Josh Martinez, Jr. (4-7)

141 – #7 Brandon Ball, R-Fr. (18-3)

149 – Anthony Calderon, Sr. (3-3)

157 – Greg Tooley, R-Fr. (8-1)

165 – Kyler Mick, Fr. (0-0)

174 – Micquille Robinson, R-So. (17-9)

184 – Rakim Dean, Jr. (16-8)

197 – Austin Brandt, Fr. (9-7)

285 – #9 Christian Lance, R-Fr. (25-3)