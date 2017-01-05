On this date in: 1781 A British naval expedition led by Benedict Arnold burned Richmond, Va. 1896 The Austrian newspaper Wiener Presse reported the discovery by German physicist Wilhelm Roentgen of a type of radiation that came to be known as an X-ray. 1933 Calvin Coolidge, the 30th president of the United States, died in Northampton, Mass., at age 60. AP Photo 1949 In his State of the Union address, President Harry S. Truman labeled his domestic program the “Fair Deal.” 1970 The soap opera “All My Children” premiered on ABC-TV. 1972 President Richard Nixon ordered development of the space shuttle. 1973 Bruce Springsteen’s debut album, “Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.,” was released. 1981 Police in England arrested Peter Sutcliffe, a truck driver later convicted of the “Yorkshire Ripper” murders of 13 women. 1994 Former House Speaker Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill died in Boston at age 81. AP Photo/Scott Stewart 2004 After 14 years of denials, Pete Rose publicly admitted that he’d bet on baseball while manager of the Cincinnati Reds. 2011 Rep. John Boehner of Ohio was elected speaker as Republicans regained control of the House of Representatives on the first day of the new Congress.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Robert Duvall turns 86 years old today. AP Photo/Evan Agostini Name Profession Age Lou Carnesecca Hall of Fame basketball coach 92 Walter F. Mondale Former vice president 89 Juan Carlos Former king of Spain 79 Charlie Rose Broadcast journalist 75 Ed Rendell Former governor of Pennsylvania 73 Diane Keaton Actress 71 Ted Lange Actor (“The Love Boat”) 69 Pamela Sue Martin Actress (“Dynasty”) 64 George Tenet Former CIA director 64 Alex English Basketball Hall of Famer 63 Marilyn Manson Rock singer 48 Bradley Cooper Actor 42 Actress January Jones (“Mad Men”) turns 39 years old today. AP Photo/Evan Agostini