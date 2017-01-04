FHSU Sports Information Department

Fort Hays State Men’s Basketball returns to MIAA play on Thursday evening with its first game in 2017, playing host to Central Missouri. The teams enter with nearly identical records, just one less game played by UCM. Fort Hays State is 8-4 overall, 2-2 in the MIAA, while UCM is 8-3 overall, 2-1 in the MIAA. Game time is set for 7:30 pm. All kids kindergarten through 12th grade get in FREE thanks to Thursday’s game sponsor, Eagle Communications.

This game begins a 15-game stretch of conference games to close out the regular season. The Tigers are looking to make a move upward in the MIAA standings, currently in a tie for sixth. Central Missouri is alone in fifth, while Nebraska-Kearney and Central Oklahoma are tied for third at 3-1. Northwest Missouri State, the nation’s No. 1 ranked team, and Missouri Southern are still unbeaten in conference play at 4-0.

The Tigers are coming off a 96-52 win over Kansas Christian this past Saturday (Dec. 31). Rob Davis continues to lead the MIAA in scoring at 23.4 points per game, while Hadley Gillum also averages double figures at 13.3 points per game. Davis currently ranks 10th in NCAA Division II in scoring average.

Central Missouri is coming off an eight-point non-conference loss at Rockhurst on New Year’s Eve. Prior to that, the Mules had won three straight. UCM has conference wins over Missouri Western and Southwest Baptist, with its only loss to Northwest Missouri State. Spencer Reaves leads UCM in scoring at 18.5 points per game, followed by Kyle Wolf at 13.7.