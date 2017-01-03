On this date in: 1521 Martin Luther was excommunicated from the Roman Catholic Church. 1777 Gen. George Washington’s army routed the British in the Battle of Princeton, N.J. 1868 The Meiji Restoration re-established the authority of Japan’s emperor and heralded the fall of the military rulers known as shoguns. 1892 J.R.R. Tolkien, author of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, was born in Bloemfontein, South Africa. 1938 The March of Dimes campaign to fight polio was organized. 1961 The United States severed diplomatic relations with Cuba. 1967 Jack Ruby, the man who fatally shot accused presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, died in a Dallas hospital. 1990 Ousted Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega surrendered to U.S. forces, 10 days after taking refuge in the Vatican’s diplomatic mission in Panama City. AP Photo 2000 The last new daily “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles Schulz ran in 2,600 newspapers. 2004 NASA’s Mars rover, Spirit, touched down on the red planet. 2006 Lobbyist Jack Abramoff pleaded guilty to conspiracy, mail fraud and tax evasion and agreed to cooperate in investigations of corruption in Congress. 2009 After seven days of pummeling the Gaza Strip from the air, Israel launched a ground offensive.

Today’s Birthdays: New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning turns 36 years old today. AP Photo/Seth Wenig Name Profession Age George Martin Record producer 91 Robert Loggia Actor 87 Dabney Coleman Actor 85 Bobby Hull Hockey Hall of Famer 78 John Paul Jones Rock musician (Led Zeppelin) 71 Victoria Principal Actress (“Dallas”) 67 Mel Gibson Actor, director 61 Shannon Sturges Actress 49 Danica McKellar Actress (“The Wonder Years”) 42 Rock musician Stephen Stills (Crosby, Stills and Nash) turns 72 years old today. AP Photo/Tony Avelar