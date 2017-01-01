FHSU Sports Information Department

HAYS, Kan. – The New Year’s fireworks started early inside Gross Memorial Coliseum, with the Fort Hays State women’s basketball team scoring early and often in a dominating 118-35 win over Kansas Christian College Saturday afternoon (Dec. 31). The win moves the Tigers to 11-2 on the year and gives them a perfect 9-0 record in non-conference play this season, the most regular season out of conference victories for the Tigers in Tony Hobson’s tenure.

The visiting Lady Falcons were no match for the speed and size of the Tigers, giving up 19 turnovers while being outrebounded by 48 boards, 71-23. Fort Hays State blocked 15 shots in the game, tied for the most since at least 1997 (11/10/12 vs. McPherson).

With many of the Tiger chances coming under the basket, either second chance points or out of a fast break, the team shot 51.1 percent from the field (48-94), the fourth time the Tigers made more than half of their shots this season. The Tigers were just three shots shy of the team record for field goals attempted (97, 12/11/81 vs. Southern Colorado). The Lady Falcons were held to 22 percent from the field (13-for-59).

All 14 Tigers scored in the victory, with 13 making two or more field goals. In addition, every player in Black and Gold grabbed at least one rebound, while 10 different FHSU players dished out an assist, eight blocked a shot and eight made at least one steal.

Kacey Kennett led the team with a personal-best 16 points, finishing one rebound shy of her second double-double. Emma Stroyan, Jill Faxon, and Taylor Rolfs all finished with 12 points. Stroyan blocked five shots on the night while grabbing seven rebounds. Tatyana Legette (10 points, nine rebounds) also finished one board short of a double-double, with Madison Mittie joining her with 10 points on the night. Nikola Kacperska dished out a team-best six assists while making four steals, moving her into a tie for eighth on the all-time steals list (179 steals, Jamie Heiman, 1999-03).

The Tigers never trailed in the contest, scoring on the first possession with a Stroyan put-back layup. Thanks to multiple steals and fast break layups, FHSU went on to score 12 of the first 14 points to build a double-digit lead less than four minutes into the contest. An 18-foot jumper by Sarah Pimentel gave the Tigers an 11-point lead with 2:26 to play in the quarter, giving the Tigers a double-digit lead for good. FHSU scored 24 of its 30 first-quarter points in the paint.

A Taylor Rolfs three-pointer to close out the first quarter prompted a 20-0 run for the Tigers, stretching the lead to 33, 47-14. The Lady Falcons were held to just seven points in the second quarter and went into halftime facing a 60-21 deficit.

It was more of the same in the third quarter, with the Tigers outscoring KCC 28-4. The Lady Falcons were held without a field goal for over 12 minutes spanning the final two minutes of the second quarter and the majority of the third period. FHSU scored 21-straight at one point, the longest run for the Tigers this season. The Tigers held KCC to just one field goal in the frame (1-for-14).

Fort Hays State was extremely consistent, scoring 30 points again in the final quarter after scoring 30, 30 and 28 in the previous three frames, respectively. Rachel Doll drilled a three-pointer from the top of the key with 7:13 to go to put the Tigers over the century mark, 100-28. FHSU closed the game on an 11-0 run, including five points from Robin Ritsema.

The Tigers will return to MIAA play for the remainder of the season, starting with a mid-week contest against Central Missouri next Thursday, January 5. First tip with the Jennies is set for 5:30 p.m. inside Gross Memorial Coliseum.