FHSU Sports Information Department

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State moved to 8-4 overall and Mark Johnson secured his 200th win at home in a 96-52 win over Kansas Christian on Saturday (Dec. 31). This wraps up non-conference play for the Tigers as they have 15 conference games remaining in the regular season.

The Tigers led from start to finish, building a 31-point lead by halftime at 52-21. The final margin of 44 was the largest lead of the game for FHSU.

Rob Davis finished with a team-high 17 points for FHSU. He scored 15 of the 17 in the first half before playing just the first five minutes of the second half. He was 7-of-9 from the field overall with two 3-point field goals and a 1-of-1 effort at the free-throw line. Brady Werth (11), Grant Holmes (10), and Payton Stephens (10) all reached double figures in scoring, new career highs for all three. Drew Kite led the Tigers in rebounds with 12 and assists with four.

The Tigers shot 50 percent as a team from the field and hit 10 3-point field goals. FHSU outrebounded KCC by 27, 56-29. The Tigers generated 31 points off of 20 offensive rebounds.

Darwin James led the Falcons in scoring with 17 points, while also pulling down a team-high six rebounds. The Falcons were held to 32.8 percent shooting from the field and just 26.1 percent beyond the 3-point line.

Fort Hays State returns to conference play on Thursday evening (Jan. 5) when it hosts Central Missouri. Game time is set for 7:30 pm, following the women’s game.