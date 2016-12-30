On this date in: 1813 The British burned Buffalo, N.Y., during the War of 1812. 1865 Author Rudyard Kipling was born in Bombay, India. AP Photo 1903 About 600 people died when fire broke out at the Iroquois Theater in Chicago. 1911 Sun Yat-sen was elected the first president of the Republic of China. AP Photo 1928 Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Bo Diddley was born Ellas Bates in McComb, Miss. 1940 California’s first freeway, the Arroyo Seco Parkway connecting Los Angeles and Pasadena, was officially opened. 1972 The United States halted its heavy bombing of North Vietnam. 1978 Ohio State University fired Woody Hayes as its football coach, one day after Hayes punched a Clemson University player during a game. 1993 Israel and the Vatican agreed to recognize one another. 2003 The federal government announced it would ban the sale of ephedra, an herbal stimulant linked to 155 deaths and dozens of heart attacks and strokes. 2006 Former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein was hanged. 2010 Top-ranked Connecticut’s record 90-game winning streak in women’s basketball ended with a 71-59 loss to No. 9 Stanford.

Today’s Birthdays: Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James turns 32 years old today. AP Photo/Charles Krupa Name Profession Age Joseph Bologna Actor 82 Russ Tamblyn Actor 82 Jack Riley Actor (“The Bob Newhart Show”) 81 Sandy Koufax Baseball Hall of Famer 81 Noel Paul Stookey Folk singer (Peter, Paul and Mary) 79 James Burrows TV director (“Taxi,” “Cheers,” “Will and Grace”) 76 Michael Nesmith Rock singer, musician (The Monkees) 74 Patti Smith Rock musician 70 Jeff Lynne Rock singer, musician (ELO) 69 Matt Lauer TV host (“Today”) 59 Tracey Ullman Actress, comedian 57 Sean Hannity TV host 55 Tiger Woods Golfer 41 Laila Ali Boxer, TV personality 39 Lucy Punch Actress (“Ben and Kate”) 39 Tyrese Gibson R&B singer, actor 38 Eliza Dushku Actress 36 TV host Meredith Vieira turns 63 years old today. AP Photo/Dan Steinberg