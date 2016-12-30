Today in History: Friday, December  30, 2016
AP Highlight in History:
On Dec. 30, 1922, Vladimir Lenin proclaimed the establishment of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

On this date in:
1813 The British burned Buffalo, N.Y., during the War of 1812.
1865 Author Rudyard Kipling was born in Bombay, India.

1903 About 600 people died when fire broke out at the Iroquois Theater in Chicago.
1911 Sun Yat-sen was elected the first president of the Republic of China.

1928 Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Bo Diddley was born Ellas Bates in McComb, Miss.
1940 California’s first freeway, the Arroyo Seco Parkway connecting Los Angeles and Pasadena, was officially opened.
1972 The United States halted its heavy bombing of North Vietnam.
1978 Ohio State University fired Woody Hayes as its football coach, one day after Hayes punched a Clemson University player during a game.
1993 Israel and the Vatican agreed to recognize one another.
2003 The federal government announced it would ban the sale of ephedra, an herbal stimulant linked to 155 deaths and dozens of heart attacks and strokes.
2006 Former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein was hanged.
2010 Top-ranked Connecticut’s record 90-game winning streak in women’s basketball ended with a 71-59 loss to No. 9 Stanford.
Today’s Birthdays:
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James turns 32 years old today.

Name Profession Age
Joseph Bologna Actor 82
Russ Tamblyn Actor 82
Jack Riley Actor (“The Bob Newhart Show”) 81
Sandy Koufax Baseball Hall of Famer 81
Noel Paul Stookey Folk singer (Peter, Paul and Mary) 79
James Burrows TV director (“Taxi,” “Cheers,” “Will and Grace”) 76
Michael Nesmith Rock singer, musician (The Monkees) 74
Patti Smith Rock musician 70
Jeff Lynne Rock singer, musician (ELO) 69
Matt Lauer TV host (“Today”) 59
Tracey Ullman Actress, comedian 57
Sean Hannity TV host 55
Tiger Woods Golfer 41
Laila Ali Boxer, TV personality 39
Lucy Punch Actress (“Ben and Kate”) 39
Tyrese Gibson R&B singer, actor 38
Eliza Dushku Actress 36
TV host Meredith Vieira turns 63 years old today.

