On this date in: 1694 Queen Mary II of England died after five years of joint rule with her husband, King William III. 1832 John C. Calhoun became the first vice president of the United States to resign, stepping down over differences with President Andrew Jackson. 1846 Iowa became the 29th state to be admitted to the Union. 1897 “Cyrano de Bergerac,” a play by Edmond Rostand, premiered in Paris. 1905 The forerunner of the NCAA, the Intercollegiate Athletic Association of the United States, was founded in New York City. 1945 Congress officially recognized the Pledge of Allegiance. 1958 The Baltimore Colts won the NFL championship, defeating the New York Giants 23-17 in overtime at Yankee Stadium, in what has been dubbed the greatest football game ever played. AP Photo 1973 Alexander Solzhenitsyn published “Gulag Archipelago,” an expose of the Soviet prison system. 1982 A black man was mortally wounded by a police officer in a Miami video arcade, setting off three days of race-related disturbances that left another man dead. 2005 Former top Enron Corp. accountant Richard Causey pleaded guilty to securities fraud and agreed to help pursue convictions against Enron founder Kenneth Lay and former CEO Jeffrey Skilling. 2008 The Detroit Lions completed an 0-16 season, the NFL’s worst ever, with a 31-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Today’s Birthdays: Comedian Seth Meyers (“Saturday Night Live”) turns 43 years old today. AP Photo/Evan Agostini Name Profession Age Stan Lee Comic book creator (“Spider-Man,” “The Incredible Hulk”) 94 Martin Milner Actor (“Adam-12”) 85 Maggie Smith Actress 82 Charles Neville Rock singer, musician (The Neville Brothers) 78 Johnny Isakson U.S. senator, R-Ga. 72 Tim Johnson U.S. senator, D-S.D. 70 Edgar Winter Rock singer, musician 70 Denzel Washington Actor 62 Ray Borque Hockey Hall of Famer 56 Malcolm Gets Actor 52 Patrick Rafter Tennis Hall of Famer 44 Adam Vinatieri Football player 44 Brendan Hines Actor (“Lie to Me”) 40 John Legend R&B singer 38 James Blake Tennis player 37 Sienna Miller Actress 35 David Archuleta Singer (“American Idol”) 26 Actress Nichelle Nichols (“Star Trek”) turns 84 years old today. AP Photo/Peter Kramer