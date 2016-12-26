On this date in: 1799 George Washington was eulogized by Col. Henry Lee as “first in war, first in peace and first in the hearts of his countrymen.” 1865 James H. Nason of Franklin, Mass., received a patent for a coffee percolator. 1893 Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong was born in Hunan province. 1908 Jack Johhnson became the first black heavyweight boxing champion when he knocked out Tommy Burns in Sydney, Australia. 1917 The U.S. government took over operation of the nation’s railroads. 1944 Tennessee Williams’ play “The Glass Menagerie” premiered at the Civic Theatre in Chicago. 1947 Heavy snow blanketed the Northeast, burying New York City under 25.8 inches of snow in 16 hours; the severe weather was blamed for some 80 deaths. AP Photo/John Lent 1972 Harry S. Truman, the 33rd president of the United States, died in Kansas City, Mo., at age 88. 1996 Six-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey was found beaten and strangled in the basement of her family’s home in Boulder, Colo. The slaying remains unsolved. 2004 Peyton Manning of the Indianapolis Colts broke Dan Marino’s single-season touchdown pass record when he threw his 48th and 49th of the season in a victory over San Diego. 2006 Gerald R. Ford, the 38th president of the United States, died in Rancho Mirage, Calif., at age 93.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-rock singer Jared Leto turns 45 years old today. AP Photo/Joel Ryan Name Profession Age Caroll Spinney Actor (Big Bird on “Sesame Street”) 83 Abdul “Duke” Fakir R&B singer (The Four Tops) 81 Phil Spector Record producer 80 John Walsh TV host (“America’s Most Wanted”) 71 Carlton Fisk Baseball Hall of Famer 69 Ozzie Smith Baseball Hall of Famer 62 David Sedaris Humorist 60 Lars Ulrich Rock musician (Metallica) 53 Beth Behrs Actress (“2 Broke Girls”) 31 Rock singer Chris Daughtry (“American Idol”) turns 37 years old today. AP Photo/Jason DeCrow