LILBURN, Ga. – The Fort Hays State women’s basketball team moved up three spots in the receiving votes category of the latest WBCA NCAA Division II Coaches’ Poll, released Wednesday (Dec. 21) by the organization. The Tigers picked up 21 points in the voting process, good for the 10th spot among those also receiving votes, up from five points and the 13th position in the category last week.

It is the third time the Tigers have been recognized in the poll this season, reaching as high as 25th in the poll after their 6-0 start. Fort Hays State is joined in the polls by four other MIAA schools, making it the best-represented conference in the poll. No other league has more than three teams listed in the latest rankings. Pittsburg State and Emporia State held their positions in third and fifth, respectively. Central Oklahoma jumped into the top 25 for the first time this year after a 10-0 start, sitting in 19th heading into the break. Central Missouri is also listed in the “others receiving votes” category, two slots behind the Tigers. Fort Hays State will look to wrap up a perfect 9-0 non-conference record after the holiday break when they host Kansas Christian on New Year’s Eve. First tip is set for 2 p.m. inside Gross Memorial Coliseum. Below is the WBCA Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll for December 13, 2016. Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Points Last Week 1 Ashland (21) 13-0 597 1 2 California (PA) 11-0 570 2 3 Pittsburg State (1) 11-0 551 3 4 Bellarmine 10-0 511 4 5 Emporia State 11-1 476 5 6 Virginia Union (2) 9-0 467 6 7 Angelo State 9-0 452 7 8 Alaska-Anchorage 10-1 430 8 9 Colorado State-Pueblo 12-0 418 9 10 Lincoln Memorial 11-0 369 11 11 California Baptist 13-2 360 10 12 Bentley 10-2 323 11 13 Seattle Pacific 10-0 290 14 14 Drury 10-2 270 13 15 Arkansas Tech 7-1 245 17 16 Winona State 10-2 224 19 17 Lewis 10-2 149 23 18 Wheeling Jesuit 8-1 130 24 19 Central Oklahoma 10-0 121 RV 20 Florida Southern 8-3 86 16 21 Grand Valley State 8-3 84 22 22 Clayton State 9-2 78 15 23 Columbus State 7-0 72 NR 24 North Georgia 10-1 71 RV 25 Northern State 8-2 63 18 Others Receiving Votes: Minnesota State-Moorhead (9-1) 42; Regis, CO (10-1) 34; Saint Mary’s, TX (10-2) 30; Limestone (7-3) 28; Caldwell (10-2) 26; Queens, NY (9-3) 26; Saginaw Valley State (8-2) 26; North Alabama (9-0) 26; Eckerd (9-2) 24; Fort Hays State (10-2) 21; West Texas A&M (8-4) 13; Central Missouri (10-1) 12; Adelphi (9-2) 11; Chowan (10-2) 8; Simon Fraser (10-2) 5; Anderson, SC (8-2) 4; Glenville State (9-1) 4; Point Loma Nazarene (9-2) 4.