On this date in: 1620 Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower went ashore for the first time at present-day Plymouth, Mass. 1879 Soviet dictator Josef Stalin was born Josef Dzhugashvili in Gori, Georgia. 1898 Scientists Pierre and Marie Curie discovered the radioactive element radium. 1913 The first crossword puzzle was published, in the New York World. 1937 The Disney animated feature film “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” had its world premiere in Los Angeles. 1948 Ireland became an independent republic. 1958 Charles de Gaulle was elected the first president of France’s Fifth Republic. 1968 Apollo 8 was launched on a mission to orbit the moon. 1970 Elvis Presley met with President Richard M. Nixon in the Oval Office to discuss fighting drugs. AP Photo/White House 1971 The U.N. Security Council chose Kurt Waldheim to succeed U Thant as secretary-general. 1978 Police in Des Plaines, Ill., arrested John W. Gacy Jr. and began unearthing the remains of 33 men and boys he was later convicted of murdering. 1991 Eleven of the 12 former Soviet republics proclaimed the birth of the Commonwealth of Independent States. 1995 The city of Bethlehem passed from Israeli to Palestinian control. 1996 After two years of denials, House Speaker Newt Gingrich admitted violating House ethics rules.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Samuel L. Jackson turns 68 years old today. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello Name Profession Age Phil Donahue Talk show host 81 Jane Fonda Actress 79 Larry Bryggman Actor 78 Albert Lee Rock musician 73 Michael Tilson Thomas Conductor 72 Jeffrey Katzenberg Movie producer 66 Chris Evert Tennis Hall of Famer 62 Jane Kaczmarek Actress ("Malcolm in the Middle") 61 Ray Romano Actor, comedian ("Everybody Loves Raymond") 59 Andy Dick Actor, comedian 51 Kiefer Sutherland Actor ("24") 50 Julie Delpy Actress, director 47 Karrie Webb Golfer 42 Steven Yeun Actor ("The Walking Dead") 33