An elderly couple stands precariously on the railing of a 17-floor balcony, two teenagers unknowingly choose a murder scene for their parking date, and a young man throws off the shackles of a bullish culture. These are just a sample of the scenes in which you’ll find yourself immersed when you listen to The Novelists. Equally comfortable acoustic or electric, The Novelists showcase cliffhanger storytelling, multiple lead singers, and their signature four-part harmonies.

In 2013, they debuted The Novelists Book Club, a music subscription giving fans two original releases each month. In March 2014, they released Book One, the first of two albums chosen from the Book Club material. In addition to a headlining gig at Dallas Cowboys Stadium, The Novelists have become a mainstay on the West Coast festival, college and house concert circuits.