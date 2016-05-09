TMN STAFF May 9, there are 237 days left in this year. 1914– Mother’s Day became a public holiday. 1926– Explorers Richard E. Byrd and Floyd Bennett flew over the North Pole. 1936– Fascist Italy annexed Ethiopia. 1962– The Beatles signed their first recording contract and hired George Martin to be their producer. 1978– The body of slain former Italian prime minister Aldo Moro was found in an automobile in Rome. 1984– It took the Chicago White Sox 25 innings, eight hours, and six minutes, over two days, to finally defeat the Milwaukee Brewers, 7-6. It was the longest game (in elapsed time) in major-league history. 1994– The South African parliament chose Nelson Mandela as president. 2004– Chechnya’s Moscow-backed leader, Akhmad Kadyrov, was killed in a bombing. Six others were killed and another 60 wounded. Birthdays 1800– John Brown, American abolitionist. 1844– Belle Boyd, spy during the American Civil War. 1860– Sir James Barrie, playwright, novelist, author of Peter Pan. 1873– Howard Carter, Egyptologist, discoverer of the tomb of King Tutankhamen. 1936– Glenda Jackson, Actress 1936– Albert Finney, Actor 1942– John Ashcroft, former Attorney General 1949– Billy Joel, musician, singer, songwriter ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related One Response Dmitry May 9, 2016 Russia and other ex-soviet countries celebrate WWII Victory Day on My 9th, because of the second capitulation ceremony held in Germany on May 8th, which was already May 9th in USSR. Reply Sound Off! Cancel reply