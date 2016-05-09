TMN STAFF

May 9, there are 237 days left in this year.

1914– Mother’s Day became a public holiday.

1926– Explorers Richard E. Byrd and Floyd Bennett flew over the North Pole.

1936– Fascist Italy annexed Ethiopia.

1962– The Beatles signed their first recording contract and hired George Martin to be their producer.

1978– The body of slain former Italian prime minister Aldo Moro was found in an automobile in Rome.

1984– It took the Chicago White Sox 25 innings, eight hours, and six minutes, over two days, to finally defeat the Milwaukee Brewers, 7-6. It was the longest game (in elapsed time) in major-league history.

1994– The South African parliament chose Nelson Mandela as president.

2004– Chechnya’s Moscow-backed leader, Akhmad Kadyrov, was killed in a bombing. Six others were killed and another 60 wounded.

Birthdays

1800– John Brown, American abolitionist.

1844– Belle Boyd, spy during the American Civil War.

1860– Sir James Barrie, playwright, novelist, author of Peter Pan.

1873– Howard Carter, Egyptologist, discoverer of the tomb of King Tutankhamen.

1936– Glenda Jackson, Actress

1936– Albert Finney, Actor

1942– John Ashcroft, former Attorney General

1949– Billy Joel, musician, singer, songwriter