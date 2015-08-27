-bhQOxR59kYTMN New Artist: Franklin Gotham cljacobs August 27, 2015 A&E, KFHS Radio, Music 1 Comment Franklin Gotham brings upbeat-melancholia pop back on the indie scene. Described as Wilco meets Squeeze, listeners will also hear strains of Old 97s, REM and Death Cab for Cutie. They deliver honest & heartfelt compositions entwined with warm rhythms and soothing vocals. Introspective and reflective lyrics paired with acoustic guitar paint rich visuals for listeners. Franklin Gotham is the creative combining of songwriter Kevin Adkins (Icewagon Flu), multi-instrumentalist Jarrett Nicolay (Virginia Coalition, Astra Via), and drummer Christopher Speich (Nashville Sessions). The team offers both modern and rustic sounds through acoustic guitar rhythms, clever, thoughtful lyrics and modern percussion. Franklin Gotham is now playing on TMN Radio. ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related One Response Franklin Gotham October 19, 2016 Thanks so much for the review!! Let us know if you want a copy of our latest release. Reply Sound Off! Cancel reply