Franklin Gotham brings upbeat-melancholia pop back on the indie scene. Described as Wilco meets Squeeze, listeners will also hear strains of Old 97s, REM and Death Cab for Cutie. They deliver honest & heartfelt compositions entwined with warm rhythms and soothing vocals. Introspective and reflective lyrics paired with acoustic guitar paint rich visuals for listeners. Franklin Gotham is the creative combining of songwriter Kevin Adkins (Icewagon Flu), multi-instrumentalist Jarrett Nicolay (Virginia Coalition, Astra Via), and drummer Christopher Speich (Nashville Sessions). The team offers both modern and rustic sounds through acoustic guitar rhythms, clever, thoughtful lyrics and modern percussion.

Franklin Gotham is now playing on TMN Radio.